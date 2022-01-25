Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.91 and last traded at C$9.91. 1,908 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.05.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Builders Capital Mortgage from C$10.70 to C$10.86 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.01.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

