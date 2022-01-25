Bulldog Investors LLP Boosts Stock Position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) by 767.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,580 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTVIU remained flat at $$9.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.

