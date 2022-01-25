Bulldog Investors LLP Buys 28,998 Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,998 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund comprises 1.2% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 34,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

NYSE NDP opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.