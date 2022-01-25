Bulldog Investors LLP Buys New Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 195,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.76% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,304,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,885,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,663,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,139,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,660,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. 95 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,314. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

