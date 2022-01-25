Bulldog Investors LLP Cuts Stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Bulldog Investors LLP cut its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,982 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 190,050 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the third quarter valued at about $4,345,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 37.5% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter.

AFT stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 159,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,865. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

