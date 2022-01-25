Bulldog Investors LLP Cuts Stock Position in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Bulldog Investors LLP trimmed its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,611 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.52% of Portman Ridge Finance worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 0.7% during the second quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 2,133,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Portman Ridge Finance news, CIO Patrick Schafer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $25,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ PTMN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $23.99. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,925. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.91 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 93.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 22.75%.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in middle-market companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $10 million to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments.

