Bulldog Investors LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC)

Bulldog Investors LLP reduced its stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,048 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 1.45% of Yellowstone Acquisition worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YSAC. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $4,486,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 44.8% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 799,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 247,141 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,509,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,393,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 17.1% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 109,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Yellowstone Acquisition stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.06.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

