Bulldog Investors LLP Has $1.16 Million Stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) by 103.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,330 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 0.95% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 717.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 227,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,235,927 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.22. 63,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,369. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.66. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.