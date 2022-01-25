Bulldog Investors LLP Has $17.62 Million Stake in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,056 shares during the quarter. Central Securities makes up 5.0% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 1.59% of Central Securities worth $17,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 13.3% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 7.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Central Securities in the third quarter worth $107,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 1.1% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 169,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 12.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CET opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. Central Securities Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $45.14.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

About Central Securities

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

