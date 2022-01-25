Bulldog Investors LLP Has $4.01 Million Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Bulldog Investors LLP lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 440,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,103 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund accounts for about 1.1% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 2.16% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth $3,070,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 101,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 257,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 22,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,767,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

MSD opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

