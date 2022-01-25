Bulldog Investors LLP Invests $2.15 Million in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 220,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 0.77% of Z-Work Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZWRK. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $256,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $437,000. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Z-Work Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:ZWRK remained flat at $$9.72 on Tuesday. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Z-Work Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Work Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.