Bulldog Investors LLP Invests $2.47 Million in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 2.47% of Pathfinder Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,766,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,362,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,792,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,811,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,305,000.

Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

