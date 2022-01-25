Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 171,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 0.67% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,301,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,650,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,148,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,521,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,484. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

