Bulldog Investors LLP Purchases New Shares in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 199,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth $87,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth $4,293,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth $12,638,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth $11,159,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth $404,000.

DNAD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,164. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

