Bulldog Investors LLP Purchases Shares of 149,580 Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 149,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAGU. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter valued at about $774,000.

Shares of SWAGU remained flat at $$10.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.26.

