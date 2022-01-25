Bulldog Investors LLP Raises Stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,477 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.65% of Pioneer Merger worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger in the second quarter worth about $439,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger in the second quarter worth about $449,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Merger in the second quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Merger by 5.8% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACX opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

