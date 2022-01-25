Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. Bumble has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Bumble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bumble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 218,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bumble by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

