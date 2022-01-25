Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Down 27.8% Over Last 7 Days

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $29.05 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00004486 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00041908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 17,817,610 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

