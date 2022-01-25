Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, February 10th

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD)’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, February 10th. The 3.5-1 split was announced on Thursday, February 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGLD traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 725,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,441. Buscar has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

Get Buscar alerts:

About Buscar

Buscar Co engages in the business of breeding, selling and racing of stakes level thoroughbreds. The company was founded by William Delahunte on January 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Beverly, CA.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Buscar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buscar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.