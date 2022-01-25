BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148,964 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.96% of BWX Technologies worth $97,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.21. 3,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,377. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. Maxim Group upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

