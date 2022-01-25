ByteNext (BNU) Price Reaches $0.0495 on Major Exchanges

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0495 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $853,755.04 and approximately $1,498.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.27 or 0.06640433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00056005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,102.88 or 1.00224423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00049205 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

