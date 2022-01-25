Bytom Price Hits $0.0264 (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $43.05 million and $4.80 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.14 or 0.00292939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009525 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000707 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,730,401,238 coins and its circulating supply is 1,633,595,881 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

