C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.95

Shares of C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.95, with a volume of 1508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

The firm has a market cap of C$83.00 million and a PE ratio of 56.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.37.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile (CVE:CMI)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

