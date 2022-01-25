Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.85

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.85 and last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 8756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $115.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

