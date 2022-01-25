Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $178.06

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.06 ($2.40) and traded as high as GBX 190.60 ($2.57). Cairn Energy shares last traded at GBX 186.70 ($2.52), with a volume of 1,901,916 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.37) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 232 ($3.13) to GBX 235 ($3.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 205 ($2.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 250 ($3.37) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 217.14 ($2.93).

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £928.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 187.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 178.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of Cairn Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.56), for a total transaction of £182,781.90 ($246,602.67).

Cairn Energy Company Profile (LON:CNE)

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.