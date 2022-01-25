Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 217.14 ($2.93).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 205 ($2.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 232 ($3.13) to GBX 235 ($3.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 250 ($3.37) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.31) to GBX 220 ($2.97) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Cairn Energy stock opened at GBX 200.20 ($2.70) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £996.02 million and a PE ratio of -7.91. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 122 ($1.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 211 ($2.85). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 178.06.

In other news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.56), for a total transaction of £182,781.90 ($246,602.67).

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

