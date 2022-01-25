Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) Insider Jaswir Singh Buys 14,000 Shares

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) insider Jaswir Singh acquired 14,000 shares of Cake Box stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($47,220.72).

Cake Box stock opened at GBX 254 ($3.43) on Tuesday. Cake Box Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 202 ($2.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 428 ($5.77). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 360.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 347.55. The company has a market capitalization of £101.60 million and a P/E ratio of 20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.34) price objective on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

