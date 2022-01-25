California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of XPO Logistics worth $16,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XPO opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.73.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.54.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

