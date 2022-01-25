California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of New York Times worth $18,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in New York Times by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in New York Times by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYT opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.98.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

NYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

