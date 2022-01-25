California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Kilroy Realty worth $18,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

NYSE KRC opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.94%.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.