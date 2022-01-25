California Public Employees Retirement System Has $16.77 Million Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $16,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of VNO opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -66.81 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

