California Public Employees Retirement System Has $18.60 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 771,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,129 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco worth $18,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 257.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 83.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,393.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

