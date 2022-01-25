California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,583 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $17,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $551,036,000 after buying an additional 75,099 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after acquiring an additional 389,939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 663,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKS. Wedbush reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.24.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $116.55 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.20.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

