California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,981 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.34% of 51job worth $16,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 51job by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,953,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,888,000 after purchasing an additional 60,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in 51job by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,911,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,624,000 after purchasing an additional 26,061 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in 51job by 845.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,454,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 51job by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,814,000 after acquiring an additional 73,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,500,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.58. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.