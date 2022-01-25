California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Autoliv worth $17,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 38,346 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 5,591.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 148,009 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Autoliv from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.93.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $97.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.85 and its 200 day moving average is $96.25. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.06%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

