California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,528 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,528 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Natera worth $18,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRA opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.14. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.02 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.82.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $289,860.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,307,053.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,568 shares of company stock worth $13,042,208 over the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

