California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,973 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,973 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Kohl’s worth $17,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Kohl’s by 20,703.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,105 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $69,314,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,426,000 after buying an additional 607,317 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 1,627.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 568,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 535,601 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,585,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE:KSS opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $42.68 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KSS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.69.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.