California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Chemed worth $16,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 167,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,504 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

CHE stock opened at $477.53 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.45.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,045 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.