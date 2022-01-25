Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.14 and last traded at $19.42. 189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 40,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $512.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.5% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at $99,000. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

