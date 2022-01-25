Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.61 and last traded at $51.19. Approximately 20,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,788,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPE. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $71,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,005 shares of company stock worth $10,842,213. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

