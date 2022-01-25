Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.20.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
CAMT stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. Camtek has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 9.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 203,265 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth about $342,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth about $3,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
