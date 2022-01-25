Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

CAMT stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. Camtek has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 9.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 203,265 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth about $342,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth about $3,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

