Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Trading Down 7.1%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.66 and last traded at $34.66. 1,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 319,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAMT. Barclays upped their price target on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Get Camtek alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.64. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business’s revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Camtek by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.