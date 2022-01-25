Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target to $110.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.

Get Nuvei alerts:

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.03. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $1,764,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $7,407,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $20,908,000.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.