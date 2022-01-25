Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.27. Canadian National Railway reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,271,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after purchasing an additional 548,195 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $121.39. 87,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.25 and its 200 day moving average is $119.69. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The company has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

