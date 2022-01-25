Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Shares of CNI traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,651. The firm has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.80.

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.74.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

