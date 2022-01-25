Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Lowered to C$167.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price cut by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s previous close.

CNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$149.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$163.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$153.82.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$154.89. 659,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,066. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$168.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$159.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

