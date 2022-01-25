Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CNQ. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.71.

CNQ traded up C$1.64 on Tuesday, hitting C$63.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$28.67 and a 52-week high of C$67.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.87.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.03, for a total transaction of C$522,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,707,866.37. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$953,911.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,706,671.35. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,329 shares of company stock valued at $19,480,645.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

