Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.25

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 1377511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.73.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,388 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 37,874 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 29,812 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 805,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,210,000 after buying an additional 197,500 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

