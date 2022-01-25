Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Raised to C$40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 40.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canfor from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canfor from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.00.

Shares of CFP stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.44. 144,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,429. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.75. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$22.46 and a 1-year high of C$35.53. The company has a market cap of C$3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 5.2099997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

