Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Trading Up 2.1%

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $24.85. 4,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 276,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Research analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Canon by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after acquiring an additional 84,955 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Canon by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canon during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Canon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 18.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 16,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

